Amount of foreign investments up in Iran

3 December 2019 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for import of products
Business 20:51
Licenses for commissioning over 3,000 projects issued in Iran
Business 20:36
Afghanistan’s imports of products from Iran reach $2B
Business 20:20
3 ultralight training aircraft handed over to Iranian Navy
Politics 20:18
China continues to import oil from Iran
Oil&Gas 19:35
Iran discloses volume of exports from border markets of Sistan and Baluchestan province
Business 19:08
Latest
Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan
Other News 22:35
Iran's Shazand Oil Refinery opens tender to buy chemical substance
Tenders 21:59
Trump blasts censure idea as House panel readies impeachment report vote
US 21:32
SOFAZ publishes statistics on sale of its foreign currency in 10 months 2019
Oil&Gas 20:54
Iran discloses amount of funds allocated for import of products
Business 20:51
President Ilham Aliyev receives Sec.-Gen. of Int’l Telecommunication Union (PHOTO)
Politics 20:48
Licenses for commissioning over 3,000 projects issued in Iran
Business 20:36
Afghanistan’s imports of products from Iran reach $2B
Business 20:20
3 ultralight training aircraft handed over to Iranian Navy
Politics 20:18