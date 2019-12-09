Azerbaijan, Russia ink tourism co-op program

9 December 2019 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia have signed a program of cooperation in tourism for 2020-2022, Trend reports from the signing ceremony in Baku Dec. 9.

From Azerbaijan, the document was signed by co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

From Russia, the document was signed by co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, Russian Minister for Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin.

The 18th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation is taking place at the Baku Business Center.

