Ambassador: Azerbaijan remains one of largest trading partners of Georgia

Azerbaijan remains one of Georgia’s largest trading partners, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze said, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

“Over the 10 months of 2019, trade turnover between the countries amounted to $850 million and we believe that this figure will increase in the coming years,” Pataridze said.

Georgia and Azerbaijan discussed humanitarian relations between the countries during a bilateral meeting of foreign ministers, as part of the Eighth trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

“We also discussed issues of tourism development, increased traffic between the countries and other important issues,” said the ambassador.

In addition, according to the ambassador, Georgia and Azerbaijan discussed the holding of an inter-parliamentary economic commission in Baku in early 2020 to consider many important projects and issues on the agenda.

“A business forum will be held with participation of representatives from different sectors. I think that it will be productive in strengthening the relations in trade and economic spheres,” Pataradze concluded.

The eighth Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia was held in Tbilisi on Dec.23.

Meetings in a trilateral format of cooperation were initiated by the foreign ministers of the three countries in 2012. The first trilateral meeting took place in 2012 in the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The seventh meeting of the Foreign Ministers in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey format took place in Istanbul in October last year.

