Exports of Iran's Semnan province up by 62%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

In the first eight months (from March 21 to Nov. 21, 2019) of the current Iranian year, exports of Iran's Semnan province increased by 62 percent in terms of value, compared to the same period of the last year, the Chairman of Semnan Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Bahrouz Asvadi said at a meeting on studying the problems of the province's exporters, Trend reports referring to the organization.

During the reported period, 182,000 tons of goods worth about $169 million were exported from Semnan, Asvadi said.

The chairman noted that the exports decreased by 19 percent in terms of weight.

According to him, the export operations were carried out by 103 companies in the province.

The average value of each ton of goods exported from Semnan was $930, Asvadi said.

The chairman noted that over 110 types of goods were exported, including lead, light hydrocarbons, cables, ferrosilicon, water based air conditioning units, detergents, steel and iron materials, cement.

The exports were delivered to 46 countries, including Iraq, Turkey, India, Italy, Georgia, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, the UAE and Indonesia, the chairman said.

During the eight-month period, 12,000 tons of goods worth $33 million were imported to the province, Asvadi said, adding that the main imports were equipment, electric vehicles, transformer spare parts, propylene, electric conveyor belts.

The average value of each ton of imports was $2,710, Asvadi said, noting that these goods were imported from 19 countries, including Turkey, China, Uzbekistan, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UAE.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news