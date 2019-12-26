Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications talks inflation in Azerbaijan

26 December 2019 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

The inflation rate in Azerbaijan is at the optimal level, neither higher nor lower than the norm, the Executive Director of the country's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Vusal Gasimli told reporters at a press conference in the Executive Committee of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party on the economic results of 2019, Trend reports.

"Inflation must be controlled. At the moment, inflation is under the control and management of the Central Bank, which is a positive indicator," Gasimli said.

"The reason for the optimal level of inflation in Azerbaijan is that a surplus has formed in the trade balance and surplus is expected to further grow by the end of this year," the director added.

Currently, the inflation rate was 2.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

