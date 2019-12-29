Uzbekistan to boost profitability of agricultural products by 70%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.29

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Fosstim and Rizokom biofertilizers have no analogues in the world, as eight patents of Uzbekistan were received for each strain, Head of the Commercialization and Transfer of Scientific Research and Technology Department of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Innovative Development Jamoliddin Babakhanov told Trend in an interview.

Recently, Trend reported that scientists from Institute of Microbiology of Uzbekistan’s Academy of Sciences and Green biotech LLC, joint Uzbek-American venture, have created a new generation of effective bio-fertilizers and biostimulants called Fosstim and Rizokom.

Babakhanov said that the use of new generation of environmentally friendly biofertilizers on various crops in Uzbekistan will give positive environmental effects such as reduction of salinity of soils, their phosphate levels, pollution with pesticides and mycotoxins; reduction of doses of chemical fungicides for seed treatment and their replacement with biofungicides (bio-fertilizers of the Fosstim, Rizokom series); restoration and improvement of soil fertility; resource-saving effect; and reduction of mineral fertilizer norms by 25-50 percent due to the increase in the coefficient

"Moreover, new fertilizers will benefit the environment in the form of digestibility of fertilizers, lowering the rate of sowing seeds by 10-30 percent and reducing the cost of irrigation water by 20-30 percent," he said.

Babakhanov added that the new generation of fertilizers will also bring economic benefits in the form of increasing crop yields by 20-25 percent, increasing the profitability of agricultural production by 50-70 percent, increasing export-oriented agricultural products and reducing the import of biological fertilizers.

"In addition, Uzbekistan will receive social benefits through environmentally friendly organic products and improved public health," Babakhanov stressed.

Biofertilizers of the Fosstim, Rizokom series were developed in the laboratory of soil microbiology and biotechnology of Institute of Microbiology of Uzbekistan’s Academy of Sciences under the guidance of Professor Dzhumaniyazova in the framework of state applied and innovative projects.

"The American company 'BIOTECH INVEST GROUP' is the founder of the joint venture 'Green BioTech' together with the Institute of Microbiology of Uzbekistan’s Academy of Sciences. The joint venture was created to commercialize biofertilizers of the Fosstim and Rizokom series," said Babakhanov.

The head of the commercialization and transfer of scientific research and technology department added that a scientific laboratory was created at the Green BioTech JV LLC where it is planned to develop new promising, environmentally friendly, import-substituting and export-oriented bioherbicides, bioinsecticides and other biopesticides based on beneficial microorganisms and biologically active substances for the development of organic agriculture and the production of environmentally friendly agricultural products.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news