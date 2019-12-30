Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to open new border post

30 December 2019 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

In the near future, a new checkpoint will be opened on the Tajik-Uzbek border, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

It is known that the construction of a new border post has almost been completed. It will be designed to pass both people and vehicles.

According to Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilkhom Nematov, three years ago the border between the two countries was almost completely closed, but now 17 checkpoints connect the countries.

The checkpoint under construction will be the 18th in a row.

The checkpoint is planned to be opened in the city of Balandchakir, the administrative center of the Yangiabad district of Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region.

The state border of the two countries exceeds 1,330 kilometers. After the collapse of the USSR, about 20 percent of the Tajik-Uzbek state border line have remained undivided.

