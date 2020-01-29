Executive director of American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan resigns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Executive Director of American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham Azerbaijan) Natavan Mammadova has made a farewell speech at a business meeting of Chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev with AmCham members, Trend reports from the event Jan. 29.

Mammadova said that she came to the post in 2015, which, in her opinion, was one of the most difficult years in Azerbaijan’s new history.

“The devaluation of manat affected the AmCham company’s members twice, so there was no certainty that the companies would stay with us,” the executive director noted. “The manat devalued, and there were expectations that this would happen again, and then again. So it was a kind of shock for the economy. It was really very difficult here.”

Mammadova added that the American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan has never been a political organization, however, for the period of work, relations between the US and Azerbaijan all the time insignificantly, but nevertheless, affected the everyday work, and because of that there were tensions between Azerbaijan and the chamber.

In conclusion, Mammadova thanked the professional and leading members of the board of directors and the president of the chamber for their support in difficult times.

