Ambassador: Germany regards Uzbekistan as key state of Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov met with Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany Norbert Barthle, Trend reports referring to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the talks, which were held in Berlin, the sides discussed issues of interaction in implementing previously reached agreements aimed at further development of bilateral financial and technical cooperation.

Norbert Barthle stressed that Germany observes the transformations carried out in various spheres of life in Uzbekistan with great interest and recognizes the achieved practical results of reforms.

"We regard Uzbekistan as a key state of Central Asia and our important partner in the region, so we are interested in strengthening our relations", he said.

As reported, an important indicator of German government's support to the reforms underway in Uzbekistan is the 11-fold increase in the volume of financial and technical assistance provided to the republic over the past three years, which has reached 143.8 million euros. "With these funds, the republic will implement projects in the field of vocational education, digitalization of healthcare, and improvement of medical services to the population of Aral Sea and other regions."

