Iran's exports via East Azerbaijan province up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.14

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran's exports via borders of its East Azerbaijan province increased by 32 percent in terms of weight and by 96 percent in monetary terms in the first 10 months (from March 21, 2019 to Jan. 20, 2020) of the current Iranian year, compared to the same period of the preceding year, Customs Inspector of East Azerbaijan and Director General of Tabriz Customs Administration Leyli Orangi said, Trend reports via IRNA.

More than 2.2 million tons of goods worth over $2.6 billion were exported via the province's borders, Leyli Orangi said. Main exported items were fuels, iron, steel, copper, glass products, equipment and grains, Orangi added.

According to the customs official, the goods were mainly exported to Turkey, Iraq, Georgia, Azerbaijan, China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Italy and Bulgaria.

In particular, 1.1 million tons of goods worth over $1.5 billion were exported via the Tabriz customs of the province, the customs official added.

Leyli Orangi noted that 440,000 tons of goods worth $992 million were imported to Iran via borders of East Azerbaijan province in the reported 10-month period, which indicates annual increase in terms of both weight and value, by 73 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

Tobacco and tobacco products, machinery and equipment, meat and meat products, rubber goods were among the main imports, the customs official said.

According to the official, the goods were mostly imported from Turkey, the UAE, Germany, China, Georgia, Japan, Italy, South Korea, India and Russia.

The revenues of the province's customs in the reported 10-month period exceeded 5.2 trillion rials (roughly $124 million), which is 22 percent more than in the same period of the preceding Iranian year.