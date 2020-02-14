Uzbekistan working to attract investments from Japanese companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan in cooperation with the Japan External Trade Development Organization (JETRO) organized a business seminar in Moscow, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

"Invest in Rising Uzbekistan" business seminar was organized to familiarize Japanese companies with investment opportunities in Uzbekistan.

The seminar was attended by 35 representatives of Russian subdivisions of Japanese companies engaged in business development in CIS countries and interested in activities in the Uzbek market.

Participants of the seminar were informed about attractiveness and potential of the growing market of Uzbekistan, as well as benefits of doing business and benefits for investors.

Head of JETRO Uzbekistan D.Takahashi made a presentation on economic reforms in Uzbekistan and business opportunities for Japanese companies.

Along with this, the heads of representative offices of SBI Holdings, Mitsubishi Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsui & Co., JCB, Mizuho Bank, Tokyo Marine, Nikkei, Deloitte, Ernst & Young and PWC discussed issues of expanding investment and trade-economic cooperation and steps to be taken in this direction.

JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium size Japanese firms maximize their global export potential.

As of January 2020, JETRO maintained seventy-four offices in fifty-four countries, as well as forty-eight regional offices in Japan, with a total staff of 1,730 (998 domestic, 732 overseas).

