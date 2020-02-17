Georgia to set up Digital Management Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

The Parliament of Georgia is considering a package of bills on the establishment of Digital Management Agency, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, the goal of the agency will be to develop cyber security.

According to the information, the agency will be formed through the merger of the Data Exchange Agency and the state-owned Smart Logic company.

The stated goals of the new agency include the introduction of digital management principles, as well as providing electronic services to citizens and organizations.

At the same time, the agency will develop a unified state policy of digital management, introduce new electronic services, develop a unified information exchange system and deal with cyber security issues.

Georgia has been ranked ninth in Europe in the Global Cyber security Index (GCI) 2018, which is a composite index produced, analyzed and published by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to measure the commitment of its 194 member states to cyber security in order to raise cyber security awareness.

