Azerbaijan exports hazelnuts to Lebanon for first time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan exported about 20,000 tons of hazelnuts worth $125 million last year, Chairman of Azerbaijan Hazelnut Producers and Exporters Association (AHPEA) Ismayil Orujov told Trend Feb. 20.

Orujov said that last year, hazelnuts were exported to Lebanon for the first time.

“About 20 tons of hazelnuts worth $100,000 were sent to Lebanon,” the chairman noted.

Orujov added that hazelnuts from Azerbaijan are mostly exported to Russia, Germany and Italy.

AHPEA was registered in Azerbaijan’s Justice Ministry on Oct. 31, 2016. The first meeting of the association was held on Feb. 4, 2017.

The main objective of AHPEA is to assist in the development of hazelnut production. To this end, the association supports the development in culture of production and efficiency, application of new technologies in production and processing, and rational use of natural resources, while raising awareness of the hazelnut production.

Presently, the association has 52 members.

Every natural and legal person (excluding state authorities and local self-governing bodies) can be a member of the association in Azerbaijan.