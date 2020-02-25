Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC to increase indicators of mining operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:

Mining at a depth of more than 47,000 meters was performed at all fields of Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC mining company, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold Zakir Ibrahimov said at a company’s press conference on the results of 2019, Trend reports.

Ibrahimov added that this indicator is the highest in the mining industry in Azerbaijan.

“Thus, in a short time, AzerGold has achieved the successful integration of mining and exploration spheres. In 2020, it is planned to increase the depth of all mining operations up to 50,000 meters,” said Ibrahimov.

AzerGold CJSC, which began operations in July 2016, is engaged in the study, research, exploration, management of precious and non-ferrous metal deposits, their extraction, processing and sale, as well as the application of new technologies in this area, improving the material and technical base and other work related to the development of this sphere.

In 2017-2020, AzerGold CJSC sold more than 173,000 ounces of gold and 290,000 ounces of silver.