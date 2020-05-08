French president: EU should continue close partnership with Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili spoke by telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron about the situation in Georgia and France in connection with the coronavirus, Trend reports referring to Georgian president’s press service.



Emmanuel Macron praised Georgia’s effective measures to combat the virus.



According to Salome Zourabichvili, the current situation with the pandemic has shown everyone that Georgia has a high level and a strong health care system, and this system will continue to be strengthened in cooperation with France.



The president of France called the proposal of the president of Georgia interesting and said that active work on this issue will continue.



Presidents discussed Georgia’s European integration process. According to Macron, despite the crisis caused by the pandemic, the European Union should continue close partnership with Georgia. In the context of deepening partnership and cooperation with the European Union, the strategic importance of the Black Sea for Europe in terms of transport, cable systems (communications) and security was also touched upon.



Georgian president spoke about the problems associated with the opening of tourism after the crisis. Emmanuel Macron said that he supported the concept of safe tourism and welcomed the deepening of cooperation with Georgia in the field of tourism.

