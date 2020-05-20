Azerbaijan launches e-auction system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

As part of the cooperation of E-Gov Development Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the Azerbaijani President, the country’s Republican Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange, as well as relevant government agencies, an electronic auction system has been created, the agency told Trend.

The auction was launched as a pilot program.

“Now auctions will be held through the Electronic Auction Center portal (https://eherrac.gov.az/). Creating a new system will also positively affect the development of the property market,” the agency added.

All types of payments (participation fee and deposit) required during the participation in the auction are transferred online through the ASAN Pay system.

The system draws up protocols for auction winners. These protocols are sent in the appropriate order to the information systems of the ministry of justice, ministry of internal affairs and the Real Estate Services Place under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

During the coronavirus-related quarantine regime in the country, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations initiated a number of innovative projects.

As part of the cooperation between the E-Gov Development Center and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a system was created for obtaining permits and monitoring during the special quarantine regime.

For more convenient informing citizens about public services, the center launched the ASAN Bot application.