Georgia's gov't, banking sector continue work together to solve economic problems

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The Government of Georgia and the banking sector of the country continue to carry out joint efforts towards addressing economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports referring to the Press service of the Government Administration.

A meeting of the Prime Minister of Georgia, Economic Team of the Government and Governor of the National Bank of Georgia (NBG) with chief executives of commercial banks was held on May 20 via video-conference.

The participants discussed efforts to be carried out jointly in the most efficient manner towards economic recovery of the country, along with measures to be made by the government in support of the construction and development sector. The focus was made on the tools to be deployed by the state in support of the sector and people employed there.

A discussion was held on the economic performance, which has been deemed positive by commercial bankers.

Additional measures towards citizens, who lost their jobs and sources of income because of the pandemic have been also considered.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356