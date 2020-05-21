Turkmenistan looking for new ways for joint activities with APFSD countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Turkmenistan and other countries of the the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) organized by The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) have proposed new approaches to joint activities, Trend reports with reference to “Zolotoy Vek” (Golden Age) newspaper.



The Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan held a televised Q&A question and answer session with other APFSD countries.



The results of the implemented work since the previous meeting were discussed. The parties have identified important directions in the field of sustainable development for the period up until 2030.

Turkmenistan pointed out that science, technology and innovation are important both in the fight against COVID-19 and in solving environmental problems.

The need to strengthen scientific cooperation in the region among UNESCAP member states was noted.



The participants stressed the relevance of the initiatives put forward by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. These initiatives are aimed at developing a joint dialogue.



Turkmenistan has joined two intergovernmental agreements developed by the UNESCAP on the Trans-Asian railway network and Asian highway network in 2016.

