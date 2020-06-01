Uzbekistan sends large shipment of copper to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

More than 700 containers with cargo were sent from Uzbekistan to Turkey, Trend reports with reference to the press service of Uzbekistan Railways JSC.

The cargo includes products of the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine (copper and zinc).

Meanwhile, in recent days, another cargo was transported along the Trans-Caucasian multimodal corridor: 149 containers loaded with components and spare parts for the production sector were delivered from Turkey by transit through Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan.

In late March, Uzbekistan Railways arranged for a container train to be dispatched to Turkey. As company stressed, such cargo deliveries are planned to be organized weekly to Russia, European Union states, China and other countries.

The Uzbek Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade held negotiations on the terms of a preferential trade agreement with Turkey via videoconference on May 19.

The purpose of the agreement is to strengthen trade and economic relations through the creation of more favorable conditions for trade between producers and exporters of the two countries, and to increase the volume of mutual trade up to $5 billion.

