Azerbaijan, FAO start implementing new joint project under Partnership Program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan has launched implementation of the project on accelerating effective and sustainable development in the field of hazelnut production within the Partnership Program between Azerbaijan and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Trend reports.

Azerbaijani government officials, specialists from the Ministry of Agriculture and representatives of FAO took part in the online presentation of the project on June 10.

The main objective of the project is to increase the production of hazelnuts and ensure sustainable development of the industry and thus, to increase the income of small farmers, ensure food and nutrition security, help to reduce poverty in rural areas by creating jobs and self-employment opportunities in the regions.

Following the project, initiatives will be launched to ensure sustainable production, marketing chain will be assessed, and knowledge and skills of farmers in the sustainable cultivation of hazelnuts, processing and safe storage after harvesting will be enhanced.

Azerbaijan is among the top-5 countries producing hazelnuts in the world along with Turkey, Italy, the US and Georgia.

The government provides farmers with significant support via benefits. The area planted with hazelnuts is increasing every year. According to statistical data, in 2018, the total production of hazelnuts in Azerbaijan amounted to 52,000 tons.

In November 2016, the Food and Agriculture Organization and the government of Azerbaijan signed a partnership program for 2016-2020.

Azerbaijan has been a member of the FAO since 1995. The organization’s office in the country has been operating since 2007.

