Georgian Kvareli Baga company expands its livestock farm

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Aimed at promoting agricultural fields, a livestock farm was expanded in Georgian Kvareli, Kakheti region, in partnership with Bank of Georgia and Kvareli Baga company, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Kvareli Baga is the largest milk-producing company in Georgia, which aims to introduce modern and international standards of milk production in the region.

The company was founded in 2010, in Kvareli.

The farm deals with producing milk. High-quality milk production is related to highly productive Holstein Friesian cattle. The farm is built according to a Jewish farm model. At this stage, Kvareli Baga's average monthly production is 665,000 liters of milk.

The farm currently holds up to 2,000 cows, which are managed by 60 employees. Milk quality is monitored daily by the lab equipment. The final quality is checked by the processing companies.

