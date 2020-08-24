Declaration of autumn sowing to begin in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Declaration of autumn sowings in the Electronic Agriculture Information System (EAIS) for 2020-2021 will begin in Azerbaijan from September 2020, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

Under the new subsidy mechanism, subsidies are provided to agricultural producers following their declarations.

“Farmers in their account in the EAIS should select their areas of activity, provide information on the crops that they will plant over the next four years, including this fall. According to the declaration of autumn sowing, an electronic application is generated in the system. The electronic application contains information about the farmer's agricultural activities, land plot, and autumn sowing, as well as the amount of the subsidy to be paid. Before confirming the application, the farmer can make changes to it,” said the ministry.

“After confirmation of the electronic application, data monitoring is carried out. Upon completion of monitoring, the amount of the subsidy is transferred to the applicant’s ‘Farmer's Card’.

The ministry added that farmers will not be able to receive subsidies regarding the autumn sowing in the following cases:

- if the farmer is not registered in EAIS;

- if the seeding coefficient for the districts determined by the decision of the Council on Agrarian Subsidies is 0;

- if sowing will be carried out on plots, the category of which doesn’t apply to agricultural land plots, as well as pastures;

- during 2020, if the amount for the declared sown area and perennial planting exceeds the amount determined by the monitoring results by 20-50 percent;

- during the current and subsequent years, if the amount for the declared sown area and perennial plantings exceeds the determined amount based on the monitoring results by over 50 percent;

- if the necessary documents and information are not submitted properly or on time.

Moreover, farmers who have tried to spend the subsidy for other purposes in the past and or cash out 75 percent of the non-cash subsidy will also be ineligible for the subsidy.

Declaration of autumn crops will continue until the end of the year.

Under the rules for using EAIS and for technical support on declaring issues, farmers can contact the state agrarian development centers and the ASAN Service centers.