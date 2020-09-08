Azerbaijan, Russia developing new project in agricultural machine-building

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

A challenging joint project in the field of agricultural machine-building is presently being worked out between Azerbaijan and Russia, Head of the representative office of the Russian Export Center (REC) Nuri Guliyev told Trend.

"The major Russian manufacturer of agricultural machine building, KZ Rostselmash LLC, is in the process of successful negotiations with the Azerbaijani Azermash OJSC machine-building company on the implementation of an investment project on organization of an assembly production of Russian grain harvesting equipment in Azerbaijan," Guliyev added.

Guliyev noted that these agreements were reached earlier in Moscow, where on November 23, 2019, within the Russian-Azerbaijani interregional forum, KZ Rostselmash LLC and AzerMash JSC signed an agreement on organizing the production of harvesting combines in Azerbaijan.

"The launch of the machinery assembly project was originally scheduled for 2020. However, due to the global pandemic, the deadlines for the implementation of this project were shifted. It is assumed that 40-50 units of machinery will be produced annually," he said.

"In the current pandemic situation, negotiations between the companies are being conducted remotely, but after the resumption of flights between the two countries, this process will enter its active face-to-face phase," said the head.

The Rostselmash group is a group of companies that produces agricultural machinery. The group includes 13 enterprises, production sites are located in four countries. The company produces equipment under the Rostselmash and Versatile brands.

Azermash OJSC was established on November 15, 2017, with a strategic goal of the creation of the automotive industry and its development in Azerbaijan.

The Russian Export Center is a state institution for the support of non-resource non-energy exports, providing domestic exporters with a wide range of financial and non-financial support measures.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: Fidan_Babaeva