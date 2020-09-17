1400 health projects to launch by next May

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep. 17

The Iran Minister of Health said that the government is determined to add 10,600 hospital beds and open 1400 new health projects by May 2021

"Eight hospital projects in deprived areas with an area of 124,000 square meters and 1400 beds, launched today,” Iran Health Minister, Saeed Namaki said on Thursday at the opening ceremony of 8 hospitals and medical centers, which was inaugurated in the presence of the President in the form of a video conference, Trend reports citing IRNA.

These projects include Ayatollah Khoei Hospital in Khoy city, Shafa Hospital in Saqez city, Khatam Al-Anbia Hospital in Behshahr city, Skin center in Razi Hospital of Tehran, Transplant Complex in Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran, Zabol Respiratory Center, Talesh Hospital, and Khatam al-Anbia Hospital is in Natanz city.

Namaki said that in the projects inaugurated today, except for two projects in Tehran, including Razi Skin Center with 21,500 square meters and 176 beds and a center for Masih Daneshvari Hospital with 5,600 square meters and 100 hospital beds, are in disadvantaged areas.