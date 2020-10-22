Iran welcomes Pakistani investment in Chabahar

Business 22 October 2020 09:40 (UTC+04:00)
Iran welcomes Pakistani investment in Chabahar
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 21
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 21
Sarajevo mayor underlines urban cooperation with Tehran
Sarajevo mayor underlines urban cooperation with Tehran
Iran`s President reacts to restriction of essential goods and medicine`s supply
Iran`s President reacts to restriction of essential goods and medicine`s supply
Latest
Iranian currency rates for October 22 Finance 10:00
Armenian armed forces firing at Azerbaijani positions in Fuzuli district Politics 10:00
Sporting events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Business 09:59
Turkmenistan, UAE consider possibility of using sea transport to promote trade, economic ties Transport 09:58
Iran Dairy Industries Company boosts its exports Business 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 22 Finance 09:57
Volunteers in Armenian army fled leaving fire positions - MoD Politics 09:56
Trying to integrate into Europe, Pashinyan turns its back on Moscow, says Azerbaijani MP Politics 09:53
Armenian Armed Forces fired ballistic missiles at Azerbaijan's Gabala and Kurdamir - MoD Politics 09:52
Uzbekistan reveals 119 more COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:48
Iran offers new incentives to exporters Business 09:46
Iran to offer privately generated electricity via stock exchange Oil&Gas 09:41
Iran welcomes Pakistani investment in Chabahar Business 09:40
Iran to decide on bartering the goods and foreign exchange supply Finance 09:36
Iran announces readiness to commit its JCPOA commitments Nuclear Program 09:34
Defense Ministry talks heavy losses of Armenian Armed Forces in Azerbaijan's Agdere Politics 09:33
Armenian armed forces exposed to heavy casualties - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 09:28
Kazakhstan plans to develop basic elements of ICT architecture of subsurface use Oil&Gas 09:25
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk Politics 09:25
"Letter to soldier" project held for personnel of Azerbaijani Armed Forces participating in battles Politics 09:23
Azerbaijan liberates its territories from occupation by successful operation, says ambassador of Pakistan Politics 09:20
Realizing army's incompetence, Pashinyan calls on civilian population to take up arms Politics 09:19
Iran, Kazakhstan hold joint consular meeting Iran 08:32
Kazakhstan adds 141 new daily COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:15
France's COVID-19 cases top 1 million Europe 07:32
15 illegal immigrants die off Libyan coast World 06:30
Facebook launches dating service in Europe World 05:28
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 155,000 Other News 04:31
5.2-magnitude quake hits 52 km SSW of Lithakia, Greece Europe 03:15
Canada PM Trudeau wins backing of opposition party to avoid snap election Other News 02:04
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 66 Russia 01:35
Spain's COVID-19 cases top 1 mln Europe 00:34
UAE sends fifth medical aid plane to Kazakhstan in fight against COVID-19 Kazakhstan 21 October 23:32
Jens Stoltenberg: Georgia, Ukraine are valuable partners of NATO Georgia 21 October 22:48
Iran sees Russia as key defense partner Iran 21 October 22:18
France's new daily COVID-19 cases above 25,000 again Europe 21 October 21:46
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberated Minjivan settlement and 13 villages of Zangilan district Politics 21 October 20:58
Armenia once again betrays Russia Politics 21 October 20:44
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani Army liberates 3 villages of Fuzuli district, 5 villages of Jabrayil district Politics 21 October 20:40
Armenian side forced to recognize Azerbaijani army’s superiority - Defense Ministry Politics 21 October 19:58
Armenia's defensive system, military equipment and terrorists didn't help - Azerbaijan's MoD Politics 21 October 19:58
Liberation of Zangilan to increase production and export of Azerbaijan's mineral resources Economy 21 October 19:56
Morocco's import of Turkey's jewelry, precious stones drops Turkey 21 October 19:40
Turkey's export of jewelry, precious stones to Iran decreases - Trade Ministry Turkey 21 October 19:39
Armenia has no interest in peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict - top official Politics 21 October 19:35
France reduces imports of jewelry, precious stones from Turkey Turkey 21 October 19:34
Georgia's import of Turkey's jewelry, precious stones down for 9M2020 Turkey 21 October 19:21
Car prices in Iran drop Transport 21 October 19:14
Iraq likely to unblock Iran's assets Business 21 October 19:06
Iran continues to increase non-oil exports Business 21 October 18:57
Supplies of jewelry from Turkey to Iraqi market decline in 9M2020 Turkey 21 October 18:48
Dissemination of inaccurate info by some websites not to affect Qatar-Azerbaijan relations - embassy Politics 21 October 18:46
Kazakhstan’s ERG Service to establish foundry products export to Uzbekistan Business 21 October 18:43
Turkish jewelry supplies to Azerbaijani market plunge Turkey 21 October 18:38
No diplomatic way to resolve Karabakh conflict, admits Armenian PM Politics 21 October 18:33
Georgia implementing new project to provide remote villages with internet ICT 21 October 18:29
Actual revenues to Azerbaijan's budget from State Customs Service top forecast Finance 21 October 18:18
SOCAR details plans for expanding gas distribution network in Georgia Oil&Gas 21 October 18:05
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 24 Oil&Gas 21 October 18:02
Compound feed producing plant to be commissioned in Almaty Business 21 October 18:01
Most Azerbaijani monuments in occupied territories Armenianized or destroyed Society 21 October 18:00
Georgia reveals TOP 5 banks with highest interest on loans Finance 21 October 17:58
Uzbekistan reveals growth rate of investments spent in fixed assets for 9M2020 Finance 21 October 17:56
China's import of jewelry, precious stones from Turkey slumps Turkey 21 October 17:56
EU leaders to hold COVID-19 video-conference October 29 Europe 21 October 17:51
Iran's Persian Gulf Star Oil Company boosts its exports Oil&Gas 21 October 17:46
Turkey increases export of jewelry to US - Ministry of Trade Turkey 21 October 17:44
Transfers by Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund to state budget for 9M2020 revealed Finance 21 October 17:44
Union of Importers of Oil Products of Georgia talks adoption of new standard for diesel fuel Oil&Gas 21 October 17:41
Subsidies for agriculture dev't allocated in Kazakhstan's Almaty region Business 21 October 17:41
Price of mobile internet down in Georgia ICT 21 October 17:40
Data on sales in foreign currency at Turkmenistan’s exchange in September Business 21 October 17:38
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 21 October 17:34
Fitch Ratings notes Georgia’s ability to comfortably meet its funding needs Business 21 October 17:33
Volume of paid salaries decreases in Georgia Finance 21 October 17:30
Germany's 9M2020 import of Turkish jewelry shrinks Turkey 21 October 17:28
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper (PHOTO) Politics 21 October 17:28
Azerbaijan, Russia enhancing bilateral co-op on innovative dev't, digital economy ICT 21 October 17:10
Uzbekistan resumes flights to UAE's Sharjah Transport 21 October 17:04
Eni sets timeframe for wind farm construction in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 21 October 16:58
Azerbaijan itself implementing UN Security Council resolutions Politics 21 October 16:56
Azerbaijan reveals state budget revenues, expenditures for 9M2020 Finance 21 October 16:50
Students of Baku Higher Oil School donate their scholarship allowances to Armed Forces Assistance Fund Society 21 October 16:45
Amount of investments made to launch of enterprises in Iran increases Finance 21 October 16:40
Uzbekistan suspends gold export Finance 21 October 16:37
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of fire-fighting equipment Tenders 21 October 16:37
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey up Business 21 October 16:37
Three more UAVs of Armenia destroyed Politics 21 October 16:33
Ambassador of Mexico met with Executive Director of SOFAZ Society 21 October 16:25
Russian entrepreneurs, well-known arm dealers involved in arming Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 21 October 16:18
Uzbekistan considers state budget for 2021 taking into account COVID-19 Finance 21 October 16:09
Exports of knitwear from Georgia to Turkey down Business 21 October 16:09
Armenia creating suicide squads consisting of prisoners sentenced to death Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 October 16:03
UAE increases exports to Kazakhstan amid COVID-19 Business 21 October 15:59
Chevron expresses will for further co-op with Kazakhstan in energy sector Oil&Gas 21 October 15:54
Azerbaijani agency joins int'l public-private partnership association Business 21 October 15:53
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs meet Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 October 15:44
Exports of furniture, wood from Turkey to Turkmenistan increased Turkey 21 October 15:42
Nasdaq profit surges 76% on non-trading business strength Europe 21 October 15:40
Georgian air company Air Georgia implements new project with United Arab Emirates Transport 21 October 15:39
All news