Kazakh scientists develop methods to combat cattle disease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

Trend:

The scientists of the Kazakh National Agrarian Science and Educational Center have developed a set of methods to combat cattle disease - Moraxella bovis, Trend reports citing Kazinform news agency.

"Researchers of the subsidiary organization of the National Agrarian Science and Educational Center" - "Kazakh Scientific Research Veterinary Institute" LLP visit the livestock farms of the Republic of Kazakhstan to render assistance in the fight against Moraxella bovis infection and conduct approbation tests of anti- Moraxella bovis ointment, developed by the scientists of the LLP Kazakh Scientific Research Veterinary Institute (the project is being implemented within the Scientific and Technical Provision of Veterinary Welfare and Food Safety).

Currently, many cattle-breeding farms of Kazakhstan import cattle from countries of the far and near abroad.

“At the same time, among animals, diseases that were not previously registered in Kazakhstan are often found, including Moraxella bovis," the National Agrarian Science and Educational Center said.

Moraxella bovis is an infectious disease, characterized by eye trauma, tears, hyperemia, blepharospasm, iris spasm, ulceration, blindness.

"This disease has been detected and confirmed by the scientists of the Kazakh Scientific Research Institute of Higher Education in many economic entities of various zones in the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the National Agrarian Science and Educational Center said.

“Eye diseases among the imported livestock in Kazakhstan reached 40 percent, which caused concern of those involved in animal husbandry and production of relevant products,” the Meat Union of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

“To date, scientists of the Kazakh Scientific Research Veterinary Institute, under the leadership of Academician N.P. Ivanov, have developed and proposed serological tests, therapeutic medicine and prophylactic agents, the production testing of which is carried out on the basis of Bayserke-Agro LLP and other economic entities of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the statement said.