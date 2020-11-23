Iran claims its COVID-19 death toll to decrease next month

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 23

Trend:

Iran Ministry of Health has set a goal for the next month - to reduce the COVID-19 death toll by 10 percent, Iran's deputy minister of health Iraj Harirchi said, Trend reports via Mehr News Agency.

"Investigating the effects of restrictions is time consuming and it takes at least one month to five weeks to reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths,” Harirchi said, referring to a 2-week COVID-19 related restrictions imposed on November 21.

He went on to day that certainly the result of restrictions will be positive, but the maximum effect depends on the level of cooperation of the people and the observance of health protocols.



"Our goal for the restrictions is to reduce the infected cases by 30 percent by mid-December," he said.



Referring to the mass production of the coronavirus vaccine, he said that this process is time consuming and costly.



He went on to add that it will not possible to produce and distribute effective vaccines against the coronavirus in the next two years, as far as most countries are concerned.

“We have no choice but to follow the current health protocols," he said.