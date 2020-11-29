Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported by Georgia to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

By Tamilla Mammadova

Georgia exported 22,594 tons of ferroalloys Turkey totaling $22.01 million from January through August 2020, Trend reports referring to National Statistics Office (Geostat).

On an annualized basis, Georgia increased the export of ferroalloys to Turkey by 11,539 tons.

Over the same period last year, 11,055 tons of ferroalloys were exported by Georgia to Turkey for a total amount of $11.8 million.

Turkey ranked first in Georgia’s commodity circulation in the reporting period.

From January through August 2020, total imports from Turkey to Georgia amounted to $840.7 million. In turn, Georgia exported goods worth $129.6 million to Turkey.

The foreign trade turnover of Georgia with Turkey in the reporting period exceeded $970.3 million, which is 13.8 percent of Georgia's total trade turnover.

