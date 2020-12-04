South Korean Ambassador to Turkmenistan completes diplomatic mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

South Korea's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan Chin Ki-hoon has completed his diplomatic mission, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Chin Ki-Hoon on December 3, 2020, the report says.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the high level of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The successful implementation of major joint projects in various sectors of the economy was also noted.

Special emphasis is placed on cooperation in the fields of culture, education and sports.

Korean companies take part in the petrochemical, gas processing, motor transport and other industries of Turkmenistan.

Trade and economic cooperation occupies a special place in the development of Turkmen-Korean relations. An example of this is the implemented projects for the construction and modernization of oil and gas and gas chemical plants, in particular, a polymer plant in the village of Kiyanly in Turkmenistan.

One of the results of cooperation is also the delivery of 400 Hyundai buses (Korea), which is currently being implemented in Turkmenistan as part of a project to modernize the transport fleet.

On may 28, 2020, the Chamber of Commerce and industry of Turkmenistan held a videoconference with representatives of the secretariat of Republic of Korea (ROK)-Central Asia Cooperation Forum.

