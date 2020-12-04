South Korean Ambassador to Turkmenistan completes diplomatic mission

Business 4 December 2020 09:45 (UTC+04:00)
South Korean Ambassador to Turkmenistan completes diplomatic mission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

South Korea's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan Chin Ki-hoon has completed his diplomatic mission, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Chin Ki-Hoon on December 3, 2020, the report says.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the high level of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The successful implementation of major joint projects in various sectors of the economy was also noted.

Special emphasis is placed on cooperation in the fields of culture, education and sports.

Korean companies take part in the petrochemical, gas processing, motor transport and other industries of Turkmenistan.

Trade and economic cooperation occupies a special place in the development of Turkmen-Korean relations. An example of this is the implemented projects for the construction and modernization of oil and gas and gas chemical plants, in particular, a polymer plant in the village of Kiyanly in Turkmenistan.

One of the results of cooperation is also the delivery of 400 Hyundai buses (Korea), which is currently being implemented in Turkmenistan as part of a project to modernize the transport fleet.

On may 28, 2020, the Chamber of Commerce and industry of Turkmenistan held a videoconference with representatives of the secretariat of Republic of Korea (ROK)-Central Asia Cooperation Forum.

---
Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 4
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 4
Azerbaijan sees year-on-year decline in imports from Israel
Azerbaijan sees year-on-year decline in imports from Israel
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company discloses amount of investments in Georgia's economy
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company discloses amount of investments in Georgia's economy
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 4 Finance 10:15
Azerbaijan sees year-on-year decline in imports from Israel Business 10:05
Natural gas to become leading source in global energy mix by mid-century Oil&Gas 10:04
Kazakhstan takes on new responsibilities to cut oil output within OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 09:58
South Korean Ambassador to Turkmenistan completes diplomatic mission Business 09:45
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 4 Uzbekistan 09:31
Russian-Kazakh uranium venture opens tender for wells maintenance Tenders 09:31
Destructive position of Armenia drags it into abyss - Azerbaijan's MFA Politics 09:30
Iran says plan to exit NPT not contradictory with IAEA-related issues Nuclear Program 09:18
Nasdaq apologises for Australia stock exchange outage Other News 09:15
Number of coronavirus cases worldwide exceeds 65 million - Johns Hopkins University World 08:49
Khaf-Herat railway to be officially inaugurated in 10 days Iran 08:17
Turkey reports over 32,000 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:55
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count up to 819 Kazakhstan 07:32
European Commissioner Varhelyi says EU stands by Georgia Georgia 07:26
Uzbekistan to attract carbon credits to create forest plantations Uzbekistan 07:01
U.S. in talks with Huawei CFO Meng on resolving criminal charges US 06:02
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 175,000 Other News 05:37
Import of cars from Turkey to Russia down during COVID-19 Business 05:01
Moscow reports 77 coronavirus deaths in the past day Russia 03:05
UK coronavirus deaths top 60,000 as another 414 recorded Europe 01:55
OPEC+ supports 0.5 mln bpd output growth since January, monthly meetings Oil&Gas 00:48
Memory of martyrs of Patriotic War to be honored with minute of silence in Azerbaijan today Politics 00:01
Four killed in large blast in western England: local police Europe 3 December 23:59
Kazakhstan's revenue from petroleum oil exports to Hungary surge Oil&Gas 3 December 23:59
Georgian NCDC Head urges symptomatic citizens to undergo antigen test Georgia 3 December 23:09
Iran, Turkey call for increased economic coop. Iran 3 December 22:58
Turkey grapples with COVID-19 surge in 3 cities amid vaccine hope Turkey 3 December 22:47
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 3 December 22:45
It is through coordinated, concerted global response based on unity, multilateral cooperation that international community can craft strategies to mitigate effects of COVID-19 - President Aliyev Politics 3 December 22:17
Special Session of UN General Assembly is remarkable success for Member States of NAM - President Aliyev Politics 3 December 22:15
Non-Aligned Movement praises activities of UN system in response to COVID-19 - President Aliyev Politics 3 December 22:14
Throughout 2020 global community faced greatest health crisis in recent history - President Aliyev Politics 3 December 21:54
Turkmenistan proposes to widen cooperation in the area of nature protection and climate change on the OSCE platform Turkmenistan 3 December 21:05
Turkmenistan committed to humanitarian cooperation within the OSCE Turkmenistan 3 December 20:53
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company discloses amount of investments in Georgia's economy Oil&Gas 3 December 19:49
Annual production volume from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to increase by 2023 Oil&Gas 3 December 19:31
Azerbaijani president delivers speech at special session of UN General Assembly (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 December 19:09
Iran Chamber of Commerce discusses increase of interest rates Business 3 December 19:05
Azerbaijan changes rules for distribution of property Economy 3 December 19:05
Georgia announces final results of parliamentary election Georgia 3 December 18:57
Special session of UN General Assembly on COVID-19 begins at Azerbaijani president’s initiative Politics 3 December 18:38
OSCE MG Co-Chairs welcome cessation of activities in area of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 December 18:31
Kazakhstan sees increase in registration of newly-purchased cars Transport 3 December 18:23
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs exchange views on meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council Politics 3 December 18:11
Metallurgical plant built with Russia’s support to be launched in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 3 December 18:04
Uzbekistan Railways JSC to increase authorized capital Transport 3 December 18:03
Russia hopes UNESCO mission to arrive soon in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 December 18:03
Georgian state flour subsidy program to maintain stable prices for bread Business 3 December 18:00
Foreign trade grows between Russia’s Udmurtia, Turkmenistan Business 3 December 18:00
Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry eyes studying Rothschild & Co experience in entering IPO Oil&Gas 3 December 18:00
Azerbaijan raises cargo exports in value terms Transport 3 December 17:58
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 3 December 17:58
Korean government donates glove boxes to Azerbaijan for COVID-19 examination (PHOTO) Society 3 December 17:55
Public to be provided with detailed information about martyrs - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 3 December 17:45
Georgia continuing efforts to diversify production and promoting use of renewable energy Oil&Gas 3 December 17:41
Number of projects to be implemented at Angren FEZ in Uzbekistan revealed Business 3 December 17:39
Prospects for expanding capabilities of Southern Gas Corridor discussed Oil&Gas 3 December 17:34
Kazakhstan looking for co-op opportunities with Northern European countries despite COVID-19 Business 3 December 17:34
Coronavirus adversely affects activities of Georgian JB Group Business 3 December 17:33
Uzbekistan, Turkey discuss creation of industrial zone in Tashkent Business 3 December 17:16
Productivity of Azerbaijani liberated lands to be assessed Economy 3 December 17:15
Baku Metro opens tender to attract renovation, installation services Tenders 3 December 17:11
Ceyhan terminal’s oil transshipment from ACG exceeds 195 million barrels Oil&Gas 3 December 17:10
OSCE potential in settlement of conflicts remains in demand – Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 December 17:09
Crude oil shipments decrease at Kazakhstan's Marine Terminal of CPC Oil&Gas 3 December 17:06
Karabakh agreement can positively influence Turkish-Armenian relations - Mevlut Cavusoglu Politics 3 December 17:06
Azerbaijan records annual growth in lending to agricultural sector Finance 3 December 17:04
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for gas purchase Tenders 3 December 16:45
Patriotic War Memorial Complex and Victory Museum to be established in Baku Politics 3 December 16:42
Khazar Consortium opens tender for maintenance, repair of office equipment in Turkmenistan Tenders 3 December 16:36
We are entering new post-conflict stage of reconstruction, rehabilitation - Azerbaijani FM Politics 3 December 16:35
President Ilham Aliyev signs order on commemoration of Patriotic War martyrs Politics 3 December 16:35
SOCAR’s share in Azerbaijan’s natural gas output down Oil&Gas 3 December 16:27
Anti-Azerbaijani efforts of Armenian diaspora and pro-Armenian forces fail Politics 3 December 16:27
Georgia sees increase in public debt Finance 3 December 16:22
Georgian restaurants ask for benefits and salary compensation Business 3 December 16:20
Lithuanian company talks on new payment device for Azerbaijani market ICT 3 December 16:19
Georgian E-Space to attract partners for developing network of charging stations Oil&Gas 3 December 16:17
SOCAR sees increase in proven gas and condensate reserves Oil&Gas 3 December 16:16
Georgian bread company plans to expand its business Business 3 December 16:14
Iran's power production capacity increases Business 3 December 15:53
Employment in Iran's Kurdistan Province increases Business 3 December 15:46
Azerbaijan confirms 4,189 new COVID-19 cases, 2,072 recoveries Society 3 December 15:46
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency declines Finance 3 December 15:41
Commandants appointed for liberated Lachin, Kalbajar districts of Azerbaijan Politics 3 December 15:33
Turkish FM talks regional benefits of trilateral agreement on Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 December 15:30
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falling in Iran Finance 3 December 15:14
Assets of Uzbek commercial banks increase over 10M2020 Finance 3 December 15:14
Greece extends nationwide lockdown by a week, to Dec. 14 Europe 3 December 15:12
Most of Azerbaijani goods' exports via Single Window system falls on air transportation Transport 3 December 15:05
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's Qom Province up Business 3 December 15:03
Demand for Azerbaijani commercial banks grows year on year Finance 3 December 15:02
SOCAR’s 2019 oil output exceeds forecasts Oil&Gas 3 December 14:58
Date of Turkish president's visit to Azerbaijan disclosed Politics 3 December 14:58
OSCE chairman-in-office welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 December 14:57
Defense Ministry discloses number of missing Azerbaijani servicemen and currently under medical treatment Politics 3 December 14:51
Number of people infected with coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 1 million Society 3 December 14:47
Turkmenistan cuts imports of cars from Turkey Turkey 3 December 14:47
Azerbaijan discloses number of its servicemen killed in second Karabakh war Society 3 December 14:41
All news