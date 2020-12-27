German manufactures interested in buying high-quality walnuts in Georgia

Business 27 December 2020 15:28 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian 'Walnuts' farming company will finish arranging American Chandler Walnuts gardens on 150 hectares in the village of Giorgitsminda, Sagarejo District, Kakheti Region in January 2021, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As noted by the company director David Bukhnikashvili, the objective of the company is to develop big, industrial gardens and produce premium-quality products.

"Georgia is a small country. Therefore, we should earn maximum profits on every inch of our lands. Today, walnut gardens grow on 85 hectares. In January 2021, 65 more hectares will be added. There are the best climate conditions in Georgia and we should use this opportunity," Bukhnikashvili said.

According to him, this is a new direction in Georgia, but it is a well-known walnut variety on the global market and there is much demand for its premium-quality products.

The mentioned project of arranging American Chandler Walnuts gardens was implemented together with German and Australian partners and investments.

The company employs about 20 people on a constant basis, but also 30-40 seasonal workers are hired from neighboring villages.

As for the costs, the company has spent around 5 million lari ($1.5 million) on arranging 3-4-lane drip irrigation system.

"We hope to receive 7 tons on 1 hectare in 7-8 years, while the price of 1 kilogram of walnuts is $3.5 (the global market prices). Besides the domestic market, European and Central Asian countries represent our target markets. Negotiations are underway with Germany too. Several manufactures in Germany expressed interest to buy high-quality walnuts in Georgia because the global market lacks the premium- quality walnuts", Bukhnikashvili said.

