Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange spike

Business 6 February 2021 13:02 (UTC+04:00)
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange spike
Kazakhstan increases exports to Finland despite COVID-19
Kazakhstan increases exports to Finland despite COVID-19
Kazakhstan boosts exports to petroleum oils to Greece month-on-month
Kazakhstan boosts exports to petroleum oils to Greece month-on-month
Kazakhstan's compliance within OPEC+ for Jan. 2021 revealed
Kazakhstan's compliance within OPEC+ for Jan. 2021 revealed
Latest
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange spike Business 13:02
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 12:56
Azerbaijani diplomatic corps' representatives visit destroyed areas in Jabrayil city (PHOTO) Politics 12:54
Participation in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - great opportunity for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 12:25
Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete UAV-based course in Turkey, receive certificates (PHOTO/VİDEO) Society 12:24
Azerbaijani sappers successfully complete regular engineering courses (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 12:24
Reconstruction of Jojug Marjanli - symbol of determination to return Azerbaijani people - president's aide (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:22
Azerbaijan diplomatic corps' representatives arrive in Jabrayil's Jojug Marjanli - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:22
UNESCO hopes to as soon as possible deploy mission to Azerbaijani Karabakh Politics 12:04
Turkish, Russian servicemen taking all measures to monitor ceasefire compliance (PHOTO) Politics 11:57
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for Feb. 5 Uzbekistan 11:55
Top officials of Azerbaijan discuss return of population to liberated lands Politics 11:53
Rich Metal Group joins Business Association of Georgia Business 11:10
Trade representative office talks about establishment of production of Russian wind power plants in Azerbaijan Business 11:09
Iranian currency rates for February 6 Finance 11:08
Kazakhstan increases exports to Finland despite COVID-19 Business 11:07
Insurance part of labor pensions in Azerbaijan increases Society 11:06
South Korea eases curfew on businesses outside Seoul Other News 10:54
Foreign officials, president's aide of Azerbaijan leave for Jabrayil, Zangilan districts Politics 10:15
Trudeau urges Canadians not to worry about COVID-19 vaccination Other News 08:54
Expectations Index to increase significantly in Georgia - ISET-PI Business 08:38
Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 20 a day earlier Other News 08:24
New Zealand investigates new COVID-19 case linked to quarantine facility Other News 07:49
US endorses Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead WTO US 07:15
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan discloses volume of revenues from ACG block of fields Oil&Gas 07:10
Biden says Trump should not receive intelligence briefings: CBS interview US 06:35
Israel reports 6,403 new COVID-19 cases, 680,856 in total Israel 05:58
Number of COVID-19 vaccinations exceeds number of cases — WHO chief Other News 05:15
UK records another 19,114 coronavirus cases, 1,014 deaths Europe 04:28
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 355,000 in past day — WHO Other News 03:55
Turkey reports 7,901 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 03:11
French coronavirus hospitalisations fall third day in a row Europe 02:29
IMF chief warns of stability risks, urges more help for low-income countries Other News 01:57
U.S. State Department approves first potential weapons sales under Biden, says Pentagon US 01:15
France says held in-depth talks with U.S., Britain, Germany on Iran Europe 00:36
Kazakhstan boosts exports to petroleum oils to Greece month-on-month Oil&Gas 00:13
10 dead, one missing after fishing boat overturns in east China Other News 5 February 23:32
Biden says jobs data shows need for action on coronavirus relief bill US 5 February 22:52
U.S. trade deficit jumps to 12-year high in 2020 US 5 February 22:19
Istanbul's population drops for 1st time, Turkey sees growth Turkey 5 February 22:00
Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan fulfills tax plan in January by 119% Kyrgyzstan 5 February 21:53
Rehabilitation works underway on Georgian Enguri HPP Georgia 5 February 21:52
Iran biggest gasoline exporter in OPEC: Dep. oil minister Business 5 February 21:49
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 3.62 mln: Africa CDC Other News 5 February 21:21
Business Confidence Index to increase in Georgia - ISET-PI Business 5 February 21:03
Azerbaijan starts to prepare draft state budget for 2022 – Finance Ministry Economy 5 February 20:54
Unreasonable expenses revealed in budgetary organizations – Azerbaijani Finance Ministry Economy 5 February 20:49
Transition of global recession to acute-phase stopped in Azerbaijan - Ministry of Finance Economy 5 February 20:49
Azerbaijan leads among CIS countries in terms of purchasing power index of pensions (PHOTO) Society 5 February 20:32
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company develops software for determining water consumption in mechanical meters Economy 5 February 20:32
Georgia always supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity - Ambassador Politics 5 February 18:52
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament, Georgian ambassador discuss prospects for development of relations Politics 5 February 18:52
AZAL opens tender to buy oils for vehicles and special equipment Tenders 5 February 18:20
Azerbaijani ambassador refuses to attend meeting of Dutch parliamentary committee Politics 5 February 18:09
Seven Georgian banks make profit in 4Q2020 Finance 5 February 18:04
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry disseminates video footage from Winter Exercise-2021 (VIDEO) Politics 5 February 18:01
Revival of Karabakh to strengthen Azerbaijan's role as regional hub - Economy Minister Finance 5 February 17:59
Details on Azerbaijani-Turkish trade balance for 2020 unveiled Business 5 February 17:57
Azerbaijan’s YASHAT Fund invites ophthalmologists from Israel Azerbaijan 5 February 17:37
Azerbaijan confirms 329 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 5 February 17:34
Georgian National Bank estimates further strengthening of monetary policy rate in country Finance 5 February 17:33
Turkish-Russian monitoring center's mission is to end clashes in Karabakh - Turkish officer Politics 5 February 17:31
Khazar Consortium to purchase equipment via tender Tenders 5 February 17:28
Khazar Consortium opens tender for service maintenance Tenders 5 February 17:26
Azerbaijan reveals data on local insurers' fees collected during 2020 Finance 5 February 17:26
Turkish-Russian monitoring center in Aghdam operating round-the-clock - colonel Politics 5 February 17:24
Georgia, South Korea aim on dev't of tourism and trade-economic ties Transport 5 February 17:23
Croatian FM calls for enhanced ties with Iran Politics 5 February 17:22
Azerbaijan's Bank BTB ends 2020 with loss Finance 5 February 17:20
UNFPA approves country cooperation program for Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 5 February 17:02
Kazakhstan's compliance within OPEC+ for Jan. 2021 revealed Oil&Gas 5 February 17:01
Azerbaijan discloses number of recorded real estate in 2020 Business 5 February 16:58
Sugar price increases in Georgia Business 5 February 16:57
Georgia has to increase foreign demand in order to achieve economy growth Business 5 February 16:57
Kazakhstan’s Bank CenterCredit to pay out dividends for 2020 Finance 5 February 16:47
COVID-19 pandemic encourages SME development in Azerbaijan Economy 5 February 16:44
Eurostat names volume of petroleum product imports from Turkmenistan Business 5 February 16:41
French PCM Group to set up screw pump manufacturing in Kazakhstan Business 5 February 16:36
Uzbekistan, UK sign joint action plan for 2021, number of memorandums of co-op Business 5 February 16:33
Azerbaijani state agency talks reconstruction work on int'l highway (PHOTO) Economy 5 February 16:28
PayPal says U.S. consumer watchdog investigating payment app Venmo US 5 February 16:24
Block train carrying new types of cargo from Turkey arrives at Port of Baku Economy 5 February 16:10
Azerbaijan's SOCAR affiliate opens new fuel station in Ukraine's Kyiv (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 5 February 16:08
State share price of Uzbek-Malaysian enterprise down at auction Business 5 February 16:07
Azerbaijan launches e-service in connection with vaccination against COVID-19 Society 5 February 15:43
Georgia - cheapest retirement destination in Europe in 2021 Finance 5 February 15:42
EU calls on rapid measures to decommission Medzamor nuclear power plant in Armenia Armenia 5 February 15:41
Some 80 deaths caused by COVID-19 in Iran Society 5 February 15:40
EAEU countries approve concept for dev't of e-document management at sea checkpoints Business 5 February 15:40
Azerbaijani Bank BTB's total assets grow in 2020 Finance 5 February 15:40
Investments to be attracted to create artificial intelligence cluster in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 5 February 15:27
Georgia reveals quantity of inspected vehicles Business 5 February 15:19
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenhimiya working to establish small production facilities Business 5 February 15:14
Azerbaijani IT company talks development of digital technologies in country ICT 5 February 14:59
Georgia sees decrease in car re-exports Business 5 February 14:56
Kazakhstan eyes introducing artificial intelligence into healthcare sector ICT 5 February 14:55
Georgia sees increase in hotel price index Business 5 February 14:32
Kazakhstan eyes to create Interdepartmental Commission on Industrial Policy Business 5 February 14:30
Azerbaijan expands geography of petroleum coke export Transport 5 February 14:29
GameStop, Clover Health rise in early U.S. pre-market trading US 5 February 14:24
All news