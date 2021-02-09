Total amount of transactions on Turkmenistan’s exchange in January

Business 9 February 2021 17:06 (UTC+04:00)
Main construction work of Turkmenistan’s airport in Kerki completed
Uzbekistan’s open-pit porphyry copper mine to be opened for tourists
Nagorno-Karabakh region can be turned into biggest tourist destination in Caucasus
Volkswagen explores flying cars in China Other News 17:50
Czech investors eye fundamentally new RES facility in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda Oil&Gas 17:47
WHO expert in Wuhan says lab leak 'very unlikely' as COVID source Europe 17:44
RES projects auctions allow for 'green' energy prices decrease in Kazakhstan Business 17:42
Housing prices surge in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 17:41
Pump, compressor pipe repair site of Russia's Tatneft launched in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 17:34
Azerbaijan to investigate impact of artificial intelligence technologies on society Economy 17:30
Azerbaijan imports more European food products amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 17:29
Volume of hazelnut exported from Georgia up Business 17:28
Kazakhstan boosts imports from UAE despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 17:28
Total amount of transactions on Turkmenistan’s exchange in January Business 17:06
Kazakhstan's Zhambyl to oversee several renewable energy projects in 2021 Oil&Gas 17:05
Uzbek-Korean telecom operator to support data center creation in Tashkent ICT 16:57
Iran's East Azerbaijan province meets exports projections Business 16:50
Turkey publishes data on cargo handling through its ports over January Turkey 16:47
Azerbaijani economy minister, Slovak delegation discuss investment initiatives (PHOTO) Business 16:46
Iran saves large amounts of gas via power plants Oil&Gas 16:46
Azerbaijan raises 2020 production volume of commercial gas Oil&Gas 16:46
Kazakhstan holding negotiations to join its power system with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Oil&Gas 16:45
Georgian Co-investment Fund sets to complete several important projects in 2021 Business 16:44
EFSE has deep and longstanding partnerships with Georgian financial institutions Business 16:44
Volume of lending to Azerbaijani financial sector up in 2020 Finance 16:44
Eurostat names volume of Turkmen oil products imports by Italy Oil&Gas 16:34
Azerbaijan records growth in average annual inflation rate Finance 16:33
Russian Rostselmash plans to launch production of agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan Transport 16:32
EU commissioners to participate in SGC meeting via videoconference Oil&Gas 16:22
Azerbaijani Bank Respublika ends 2020 with profit Finance 16:20
Azerbaijan opens criminal case after mine explosion injures several soldiers Society 16:17
Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations 'backed by economic interests' - analyst Politics 16:17
Turkish container train running on BTK railway arrives in Russia Economy 16:16
Turkey unveils 2020 cargo shipment via its ports from Azerbaijan Turkey 16:16
Turkey discloses number of locally registered Azerbaijani companies in 2020 Turkey 16:15
Volume of Turkmen’s petroleum products imports by Romania published Oil&Gas 16:09
SOCAR among main suppliers of Polish gasoline to Ukraine Oil&Gas 16:08
Azerbaijan allows researching combination of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines Society 16:01
Georgia sees increase in apple exports Business 15:43
We established very unique format of cooperation between countries of our region and EU - President Aliyev Politics 15:42
One of British companies is involved in city-planning in development of infrastructure on liberated territories - President Aliyev Politics 15:42
Almost 600 British companies registered in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 15:41
We will have 7th meeting of Advisory Council of Southern Gas Corridor in two days - President Aliyev Politics 15:35
Azerbaijani Bank Respublika’s volume of total assets down as of 2020 Finance 15:34
Iran eyeing visas abolition with Kyrgyzstan Business 15:33
Refineries managed by Uzbekneftegaz exceeds estimates of raw materials processing Oil&Gas 15:33
IKEA eyes launching innovative furniture production in Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region Uzbekistan 15:33
Azerbaijani artillery troops commander talks Shusha's liberation - Trend TV report Azerbaijan 15:33
BP is our strategic partner - President of Azerbaijan Politics 15:23
Timeframe for 20th Winter Meeting of OSCE PA unveiled Politics 15:17
Iran declares number of facilities launched in livestock and poultry areas Business 15:13
Azerbaijani Bank Respublika’s total capital up as of 2020 Finance 15:13
SOCAR’s investment strategy is always adapted to changing market conditions Oil&Gas 15:07
Singapore Airlines defers $3 billion of spending on Airbus, Boeing planes Other News 15:03
Several Azerbaijani servicemen wounded as result of mine explosion – Defense Ministry Society 14:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 9 Society 14:44
French newspaper reports on Armenia's crimes during Second Karabakh War Politics 14:34
Iran needs foreign trade to rely on domestic production - Iran's First VP Business 14:33
France fully respects OSCE’s restrictive measures on weapon exports to Armenia, Azerbaijan – ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:28
Media reps observe implementation of practical tasks by missile and artillery troops of Azerbaijani Armed Forces - Trend TV’s report Politics 14:25
Azerbaijan may extend period of suspension of inspections in field of entrepreneurship Economy 14:24
Iran to inaugurate new highway Transport 14:24
Georgia has 'sectoral opportunities' for Canadian companies - Foreign Affairs Business 14:16
South Korean boy investor with 43% gains is new retail trading icon Other News 14:14
Many facilities for employment of peasants, nomads commissioned in Iran Business 14:06
Azerbaijan reveals amount of loans guaranteed through e-credit platform in 2020 ICT 14:04
India’s Domestic Aviation Operations Nearing Pre-Covid Levels Other News 14:00
Uzbek-Chinese JV announces tender for repair work Tenders 13:58
PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden, says committed to a rule-based international order Other News 13:57
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for flow meters inspection Tenders 13:57
Iran supplies gas to largest island in Persian Gulf Oil&Gas 13:56
Azerbaijani lieutenant colonel injured in mine explosion in Sugovushan village Society 13:37
International trade plays key role for Iran`s free zones - advisor to president Business 13:28
Azerbaijani banks' foreign currency demand reduces Finance 13:25
Azerbaijan's MoD talks servicemen of artillery troops killed during 44-day war Society 13:19
Amount of allocations for Azerbaijan's entrepreneurship dev't in 2020 revealed Business 13:18
Main part of Iran's exports to EAEU member countries transited via Azerbaijan Business 13:17
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of equipment Tenders 13:11
Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund announces 2021 dev't strategy Business 13:11
Azerbaijan reveals amount of preferential loans to be issued to entrepreneurs in 2021 Business 13:10
Uzbek confectionery factory establishes co-op with Turkey for raw materials purchase Uzbekistan 13:01
Turkey increases trade with Azerbaijan in 2020 Turkey 13:01
Internet tariffs reduced in Turkmenistan ICT 12:57
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss work on wind farm project Oil&Gas 12:56
Azerbaijani FM's meeting with UK Minister for European Neighbourhood kicks off Politics 12:56
Uzbekistan takes measures to provide transparency of public procurement in construction Construction 12:36
Iran launches several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 12:35
Kazakhstan sees decrease in exports to Belarus amid COVID-19 Business 12:35
Expansion of outdoor switchgear completed on Turkmenistan's power plant Oil&Gas 12:35
Commander of Azerbaijani missile troops talks fire support of army during second Karabakh War Politics 12:35
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal exceeds 23 million tons since early 2021 Oil&Gas 12:27
Medical personnel among first to be vaccinated in Iran Society 12:20
Georgia reports 829 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.9 Georgia 12:20
Iran's President announces readiness to receive COVID-19 vaccine Society 12:20
Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale Other News 12:18
India stands with its friends: S Jaishankar as Indian-made vaccines arrive in Afghanistan Other News 12:15
TOTAL expects stable production in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:14
Uzbekistan shares data on investment projects implemented in Andijan, Tashkent regions Uzbekistan 12:10
Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia eye increasing mutual trade by increasing supply of competitive products Business 12:10
Turkey discloses 2020 foreign trade turnover Turkey 12:09
Turkey records growth in number of civil airplanes in 2020 Turkey 12:09
ICIEC and KUKE Sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation Arab World 12:08
Iran begins vaccination against COVID-19 Society 12:08
