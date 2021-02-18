Iran-Russia naval drill in Indian Ocean ends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

Trend:

Iran and Russia have embarked on a joint naval drill in the northern part of the Indian Ocean which has been ended with a parade of Iranian-made frigate "Jamaran".

North of the Indian Ocean has for the second day been hosting a massive joint drill by the Iranian and Russian navies, with the aim of establishing security for international maritime trade. And now a select group of vessels from the Indian navy unexpectedly arrived in the area, requesting to join the exercise, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"The joint naval drill in the north of the Indian Ocean ended with the parade of Iran made frigate known as "Jamaran"," Iranian Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said.

Iranian Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said its purpose was to enhance the security of international maritime trade, confront maritime piracy and terrorism, and exchange information.

"The Russian flotilla, comprising the Stoiky corvette and Kole refueling ship participated in the naval drill," he said.

The joint drill will be held in an area of 17,000 square km north of the Indian Ocean, said Gholamreza Tahani, Iranian spokesman for the naval drill, during a press conference on Tuesday.

"One of the goals of the exercise is to increase the skills of the personnel in aid and rescue operations. The most important message of this exercise is peace and friendship for neighboring and regional countries," Tahani said