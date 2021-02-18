Volume of Azerbaijani tomatoes banned for import to Russia revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.18

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Inspectors from the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance on the Republic of Daghestan returned three batches of fresh tomatoes with a total volume of 50.4 tons sent by Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Feb.18 referring to the service.

According to the service, the vegetables were banned from import to Russia due to detection of South American tomato moth (Tuta absoluta Povolny), being quarantine object, in them. The ground for the detention of the tomato consignments was the laboratory report of the Russian Center for Plant Quarantine subordinate to the service. The goods were returned back to Azerbaijan.

Restrictions on the supply of tomatoes and apples from Azerbaijan were imposed on December 10, 2020, due to the systematic identification of the South American tomato moth and the eastern moth (Grapholita molesta (Busck) which are dangerous quarantine objects for agricultural production.

Further, the service lifted the import ban for some Azerbaijani enterprises.

