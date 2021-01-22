Russia bans import of tomatoes from more Azerbaijani producers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has revealed 6 new cases of detecting tomato moth (Tuta absoluta (Povolny)), which is a quarantine object for the Eurasian Economic Union’s member states, during quarantine phytosanitary control (surveillance) of Azerbaijani tomatoes, Trend reports on Jan.22 referring to the service.

According to the service, the cases were detected at the temporary storage warehouse of the Southern Customs Terminal VIADUK LLC (Republic of Dagestan), where the tomatoes were supplied.

As reported, the tomato producers are AQRO-FAVORIT LLC, Bina Agro CJSC, AGROTERM LLC, Khizi Agropark LLC, Mamedov Vilayat Rustam companies.

"Notifications on all the facts of detection of Tuta absoluta (Povolny) were sent to the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan," added the service.

The federal service sent an appeal to the competent department of Azerbaijan on the need to immediately organize an investigation into each case of the supply of products contaminated with the tomato moth, take measures to prevent violations of international and Russian phytosanitary requirements when sending regulated products from Azerbaijan to Russia and stop issuing phytosanitary certificates to these tomato producers.

The service will hold negotiations with the Azerbaijani side in the near future.

Currently, 33 Azerbaijani enterprises are allowed to import tomatoes into Russia. Each batch of incoming products is tested for quarantine facilities in the laboratories of the Russian agency.

