Resident of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Industrial Park starts to export sheet glass
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2
By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:
For the first time Azerbaijan’s Azerfloat CJSC exported 90,000 square meters of flat glass to Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, Trend reports on April 2 with reference to the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.
The company, with a total investment value of 100 million euros, produces a wide range of colored and transparent sheet glass by using the technology of the German HORN Glass Industries company.
Azerfloat CJSC has been registered as a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.
---
