Resident of Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Industrial Park starts to export sheet glass

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

For the first time Azerbaijan’s Azerfloat CJSC exported 90,000 square meters of flat glass to Turkey, Russia and Ukraine, Trend reports on April 2 with reference to the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

The company, with a total investment value of 100 million euros, produces a wide range of colored and transparent sheet glass by using the technology of the German HORN Glass Industries company.

Azerfloat CJSC has been registered as a resident of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

