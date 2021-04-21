Cargo Targeting System to increase transit potential of Azerbaijan - SCC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Cargo Targeting System (CTS) will lead to an increase in the transit potential of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General of the customs service Safar Mehdiyev said, Trend reports citing the SCC.

Mehdiyev made the remark on April 20 at the online meeting on signing a document providing for the completion of work related to the use of the CTS of the World Customs Organization (WCO) in the SCC.

The ceremony was also attended by the heads of the relevant structures of the SCC, the WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya, Director for control and assistance of the WCO Pranab Kumar Das, Head of administration and staff Hans Peters, and others.

During the meeting, Mehdiyev noted that the use of the UGT Risk Management System is of great importance for the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

“The CTS designed to support risk assessment in customs and allowing the collection, storage, and exchange of cargo information, will identify high-risk cargo and expedite the passage of low-risk cargo through customs border crossing points, thereby facilitating and ensuring security trade,” said Mehdiyev.

According to the SCC chairman, this system, contributing to more efficient use of available resources and acceleration of border processes, will increase the attractiveness of the North-South and East-West transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan, and the transit potential of the country.

Mehdiyev also spoke about the effective cooperation between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the WCO and expressed gratitude for the support in the application of this system.

In turn, Kunio Mikuriya said that the document signed in connection with the CTS application also has implications for the structure he represents.

He noted that in the difficult period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the customs of Azerbaijan successfully manages the European region of the WCO, carries out important work to establish effective ties.

“We welcome the steps taken by the Azerbaijani customs service in the application of information technologies,” Mikuriya said.

Touching upon the role of CTS in facilitating international trade, the WCO secretary-general expressed confidence that Azerbaijan, having successfully implemented this system, will demonstrate an excellent experience to the world.

In addition, the event participants talked about the importance of the system, its role in the easy and fast implementation of international trade.

At the end of the meeting, a document was signed providing for the completion of the work done in connection with the application of the WCO’s CTS in the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

The document was signed by the SCC Chairman Safar Mehdiyev and Head of the WTO administration and staff Hans Peters.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva