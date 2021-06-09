EU finances projects in agritourism, agribusiness spheres in Azerbaijan's districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The EU Delegation in Azerbaijan continues to finance projects to expand agribusiness and food production, create new value chains and develop agritourism in the country’s districts, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said, Trend reports.

According to Jankauskas, the EU has allocated more than 633,000 euros for the implementation of these projects in Azerbaijan.

He noted that these projects are key to the development of comprehensive agricultural and advisory services for the further development and sale of local products, using the potential of agricultural tourism.

“One of the main achievements of this project is the strengthening of local advisory services to support small and medium-sized farms and agricultural market networks in the target districts,” the official said.

"The growth of agrarian tourism, direct sales and the formation of new market relationships are helping to promote local traditional food products and expand the income sources of small and medium-sized farms, which can further develop and strengthen their marketing capabilities, production technologies, and packaging, which will lead to increased income and quantity sources of income," Jankauskas said.

