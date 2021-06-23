Kazakhstan proposes to create e-commerce support fund within SCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

Kazakhstan has put forward a proposal to create an e-commerce support fund within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov said, Trend reports.

Sultanov made the remark at the SCO Economic Forum with the participation of the heads of delegations of the SCO member states.

During the meeting, the Kazakh side also proposed to intensify work on modernization and expansion of digital infrastructure, acceleration of digital transformations for cross-border e-commerce, using digital platforms to expand access to trade finance and data exchange, the minister said.

“It is necessary to create an appropriate infrastructure within the SCO, closely interact in the digital sphere in order to ensure technological compatibility,” Sultanov said.

“The fund, which is proposed to be created, would provide the necessary support to growing platforms and assistance in opening points of delivery of goods in the territory of the participating countries,” the minister added.