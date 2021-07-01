Azerbaijan invites Chinese companies to invest in local industrial parks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Chinese companies can take advantage of the favorable business environment created in Azerbaijan and invest in its industrial parks, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark at a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Baku Guo Min, Trend reports on July 1.

The minister informed the Chinese side of the reconstruction work carried out in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [as a result of the 2020 Karabakh war], and noted the possibility of the participation of Chinese companies in the reconstruction of the territories.

Speaking about the priorities of the Azerbaijani economy, he pointed out the steady growth of the non-oil sector, the presence of prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and transport-transit spheres.

Jabbarov also informed the Chinese side about the transport and transit potential of Azerbaijan, the importance of the Trans-Caspian international transport route and the Zangezur Corridor.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with China and is interested in expanding bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

"The political will of the heads of the two states, visits and summits create the basis for the development of the partnership. Azerbaijan is one of the first states to support China's Belt and Road Initiative. Mutually expressed support for territorial integrity and sovereignty is of particular importance in the international arena. two countries," he said.

According to him, the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation is a platform for expanding ties between the two countries.

Min noted that China supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

She spoke about her vision of the directions for the development of economic ties between the two countries and expressed confidence that the Zangezur Corridor would contribute to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

The ambassador also invited Jabbarov to visit the next China International Exhibition of Imported Goods and Services.

Besides, the parties discussed issues of strengthening economic partnership and growth of trade.

