Samsung offering special trade-in program in U.S. for new foldable smartphones

Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest smartphone maker, is running a special trade-in program in the United States for its upcoming new foldable smartphones, industry insiders said Friday, amid its push to expand its customer base of foldable handsets, Trend reports citing Yonhap.

Samsung's U.S. unit recently opened a reservation page that allows people to exchange up to two of their old devices for a new foldable smartphone to be launched next month.

The South Korean tech giant earlier this week confirmed that its new foldable smartphones, expected to be the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3, will be unveiled on Aug. 11.

Normally, its trade program accepts one device for a new product. But Samsung's latest offer allows people to trade in up to two devices, giving bigger discount options, and accepts not only smartphones but also tablets and smartwatches.

Such a trade-in program is the first of its kind for Samsung. Its U.S. unit will also offer Care+, Samsung's mobile care plan, for 12 months free, up to US$100 extra in trade-in credit and an "extra, special offer" during the pre-order period.