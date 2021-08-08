Turkmenistan's imports of meat products from Georgia revealed

Business 8 August 2021 20:31 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan's imports of meat products from Georgia revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Georgia exported to Turkmenistan 162.9 tons of frozen livestock meat for a total amount of $361,200 from January through April 2021, the Georgian Agriculture Ministry told Trend.

In the reporting period, the country exported 403.5 tons of poultry meat to Turkmenistan, worth $303,800.

Also, the message shows 8.8 tons of food supplements supply to Turkmenistan from January through April 2021 for a total amount of $87,900.

As reported, Georgia has exported a total amount of $1.7 million worth of agro-production to Turkmenistan from January through April 2021.

"As for the agro-production exported from Turkmenistan to Georgia – it has amounted to $411,000,"

Georgia has mainly exported soybean syrup, livestock frozen meat, poultry meat and potatoes to Turkmenistan in the reported period, said the ministry.

"At the same period, Turkmenistan has exported poultry meat, livestock froze meat and wheat pastry to Georgia," the ministry said.

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

