Turkic Council - perspective platform for regional co-op, Azerbaijani economy minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) is a perspective platform for regional cooperation, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Jabbarov said that 10th meeting of the Ministers in charge of economy of the Turkic Council is being held in Baku (on Sept.10).

“Together with my colleagues we are going to discuss issues related to the sustainable economic development of our countries,” the minister noted.

The 10th meeting of the ministers of economy of the Turkic Council states in Baku will be attended by official representatives of the Turkic-speaking states, including the Minister of Trade of Turkey Mehmet Mus, Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Badriddin Abidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó.

