Georgia records increase in pork imports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia imported 8,100 tons of pork worth $16.2 million from January through July 2021, Trend reports referring to the National Statistical Office of Georgia.

The largest suppliers of pork to Georgia during this period were Brazil (3,600 tons), Canada (1,500 tons), Paraguay (1,200 tons), and Germany (816 tons).

In the same period last year, Georgia imported 7,400 tons of pork, the main supplier of which was Brazil (4,600 tons).

From January through July 2021, Georgia's foreign trade turnover reached $7.48 billion, which is 21.7 percent more than the same period last year.

Georgia's exports amounted to $2.27 billion (an increase of 27.8 percent), and imports - $5.2 billion (an increase of 19.3 percent).

The trade balance remained negative during the specified period - at the level of $2.93 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935