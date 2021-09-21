EU, UNDP offer new opportunities for rural entrepreneurs in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The European Union (EU) and UNDP offer rural entrepreneurs in Georgia digital business incubation opportunity, Trend reports via the UNDP Georgia.

As reported, the EU and UNDP are inviting rural entrepreneurs from the Georgian municipalities of Dedoplistskaro, Kazbegi, Lagodekhi and Tetritskaro to take part in the third round of the ‘Digitalise Your Business’ project.

Eight entrepreneurs, selected through a competitive process, will have an opportunity to join an incubation and mentoring programme that will prepare them for applying digital business tools in practice.

The incubation and mentoring programme will include training and consultation in an array of topics associated with business development and digital technology:

- Business setup and management

- Branding, design

- Online marketing, online sales, communication

- Corporate websites

- Digital tools and opportunities.

In addition, rural entrepreneurs will receive support to create websites and other digital platforms for their businesses.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356