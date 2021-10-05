Azerbaijan launches new mechanism to support businessmen
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.5
Trend:
The Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) has launched another support mechanism - a video training platform, Trend reports citing the agency.
The purpose of the mechanism is to expand the knowledge and awareness of citizens who wish to engage in entrepreneurial activity, as well as micro, small and medium businesses.
More precisely, the platform is designed to empower businessmen in learning and education and speed up the adoption of the best experiences in business.
The resource contains 180 videos on topics such as starting a business, corporate law, project management, finance, sales, marketing, tourism, export potential, presentations, self-assessment tests.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
At Vienna meeting of FMs of OSCE MG co-chairing countries I was given statement text, I said I wouldn’t sign it - President Aliyev
We mobilized and will continue mobilizing all our forces to rebuild Jabrayil, other districts - President Aliyev
Liberation of Jabrayil was great moral, psychological advantage for Azerbaijan, and heavy blow for Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: Appeal of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to Azerbaijani people on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO)
Pleased to declare that my FIG presidency election campaign continues at its full extent - Farid Gayibov
Our friendly, neighboring countries maintain such relations with Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan has same kind attitude towards them - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan will continue to plan its external relations and internal affairs as it sees fit - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan was first to support cooperation platform proposed by President Erdoghan - President Aliyev
Kazakhstan ratifies protocol for environmental assessment to Framework Convention for Protection of Caspian Sea