Azerbaijan launches new mechanism to support businessmen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.5

Trend:

The Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) has launched another support mechanism - a video training platform, Trend reports citing the agency.

The purpose of the mechanism is to expand the knowledge and awareness of citizens who wish to engage in entrepreneurial activity, as well as micro, small and medium businesses.

More precisely, the platform is designed to empower businessmen in learning and education and speed up the adoption of the best experiences in business.

The resource contains 180 videos on topics such as starting a business, corporate law, project management, finance, sales, marketing, tourism, export potential, presentations, self-assessment tests.