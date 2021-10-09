Removing investment barriers is among priorities - Iranian president
TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 9
Trend:
Removing investment barriers is among the priorities of the current administration of Iranian president, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.
Raisi made the statement during his visit to Bushehr Special Economic Zone on October 9.
Accompanied by a number of his cabinet ministers, Raisi got acquainted with problems that local investors face.
"Supporting investors, facilitating and removing investment barriers are among the priorities of the current Administration,” President Raisi said during the trip.
Currently, a total of 80 ventures operate in Bushehr Special Economic Zone. In 2020, 11 production factories with an investment value of $66 million were inaugurated there.
