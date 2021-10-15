USAID ready to continue investing in agriculture dev’t in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is ready to continue investing in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan, the director of the USAID mission to Azerbaijan, Jaidev Singh, said at a conference entitled "The Role of Women in Azerbaijan's Agriculture", Trend reports.

According to Singh, the participation of women in agriculture is an indicator of equality in Azerbaijan, and also opens up new opportunities for the development of this industry.

"The USAID is investing and is ready to continue to invest in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan, in particular, in projects with the participation of women in this industry," Singh said.

It is noted that the conference was organized by USAID in partnership with the Agricultural Credit and Development Agency (AKIA) and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

