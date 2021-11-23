Azerbaijan's Optimal Electronics eyes boosting its capital in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The capital of Azerbaijan’s Optimal Electronics LLC is expected to grow by more than 50 percent in 2022, the company’s director Ahad Asgarov said during the auction on placement of the LLC’s bonds held at the Baku Stock Exchange, Trend reports on Nov. 23.

"This will be facilitated by our today's placement of bonds. I invite everyone to purchase our bonds," Asgarov said.

Director of AzFinance Investment Company CJSC Intigam Safaraliyev stated that the company invites investors to finance Optimal Electronics LLC.

“I’m glad that LLC entrusted the placement of its bonds to our company,” he said.

At the stock exchange, 2,500 bonds with a par value of 1,000 manat ($588.2) each, worth 2.5 million manat ($1.4 million), were placed with a maturity of three years and an annual rate of 12 percent.