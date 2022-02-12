Turkmenistan begins preparation for early presidential elections - media
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12
By Amina Nazarli - Trend:
President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed the Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan to begin preparations for holding early presidential elections, Chairman of the CEC, Gulmurad Muradov told reporters, Trend reports.
It is not yet known when the snap elections will be held.
Earlier it was reported that during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, held on Feb. 11, Berdimuhamedov said that road to public administration of the country should be given to young leaders.
